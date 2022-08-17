Ontario Teachers makes first Indian control buyout deal with Sahyadri Hospitals Group investment

The C$240bn-managing Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian private hospitals chain Sahyadri Hospitals Group from Everstone.

Everstone will keep a minority stake in Sahyadri, which has eight hospitals and plans to grow its bed capacity by more than 50% over the next five years.

OTPP senior managing director Raju Ruparelia said, “We are pleased to acquire a majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals, which is our first control private equity buyout in India, and our fourth major investment in the country over the last 12 months.

“We believe we can leverage our significant global experience in the healthcare sector to help scale the company into a national healthcare provider in the coming years.”

Earlier this year OTPP agreed to invest up to $175m in KKR’s road platform in India, which includes Highway Concessions One.

Other recent OTPP investments include Asia Pacific Healthcare Group, New Zealand’s largest pathology network, Abano Healthcare, the operator of one of the largest trans-Tasman dental groups, and Acorn Health, a US provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Earlier this week it emerged that OTPP‘s head of TMT, financial services and healthcare investing Bogdan Cenanovic had moved to growth equity house PSG as a managing director.

Cenanovic was with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension PLan for more than 12 years, most recently leading the pension’s investments in tech, media, telecom, financial services and healthcare.

