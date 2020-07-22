One Equity Partners completes Spartronics carveout

One Equity Partners has completed a buyout of engineering business Spartronics from Sparton Corporation.

The company provides engineering, contract design, manufacturing and aftermarket repair of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses, which are used across the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets.

OEP senior managing director Chip Schorr said, “Spartronics is poised to take advantage of new opportunities as major OEMs are increasingly demanding advanced electronics manufacturing services and outsourced solutions in North America and globally.

“Our investment in Spartronics reflects OEP’s historic focus on acquiring high growth businesses through corporate carve-outs that strengthen growth prospects while ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers and employees.”

OEP said it had pursued investment themes in the electronics manufacturing services sector since 2017.

The firm said it identified Spartronics over the last two years as a strong platform for building a leading outsourced EMS business.

Other recent carveout deals done by OEP include ORS Medco, a wholesaler of maintenance and repair focused non-discretionary and consumable industrial and automotive aftermarket products, and, Anvil International, a North American manufacturer of pipe fittings and system components.

OEP raised $1.75bn last October for its biggest fund to date, to bring its total assets under management to $6.5bn.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets