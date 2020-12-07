Nexus Capital buys up Natural Balance pet food business from JM Smucker

Nexus Capital Management has agreed to acquire the Natural Balance premium pet food business from The JM Smucker Co.

The deal comes just a couple of weeks after Apollo Global spinout Nexus hit a $1.25bn final close for its third fundraise – more than double the amount it raised for its sophomore vehicle.

Natural Balance specialises in high-quality dog and cat food products sold exclusively through the pet specialty and e-commerce channels.

Nexus partner Damian Giangiacomo said, “We are extremely excited by the opportunity to acquire the Natural Balance business.

“We believe in the brand’s strong legacy and the ability to reinvigorate the business as an independent company in partnership with the strong management team we have assembled.”

Nexus was represented by Kirkland & Ellis on legal matters.

The firm was founded in 2013 by former Apollo private equity veterans Michael Cohen and Daniel Flesh, who were with the firm for 13 and 11 years respectively.

It raised $550m for Nexus Special Situations II in 2017, but surged past that total with the close of Fund III.

