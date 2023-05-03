New Mountain Capital agrees healthcare AI carveout from Centene Corp

New Mountain Capital has agreed to buy care-focused artificial intelligence platform Apixio from Centene Corporation.

Apixio improves administrative, clinical and financial outcomes for US health plans and provider groups, using its proprietary clinical data curation and AI engine.

New Mountain managing director Matt Holt said, “We admire Apixio as a leading healthcare technology company that offers a differentiated value proposition using machine learning and analytics.

“Through continued investment in products, services and technology, we are excited to build Apixio into a ‘connected care’ platform that brings together critical infrastructure to enable the shift to outcomes-based reimbursement models.”

New Mountain hauled in $9.6bn for the final close of its sixth flagship private equity fund in January 2020. That vehicle was about 50% bigger than the $6.2bn predecessor fund New Mountain closed in 2017.

Recent deals from the firm include buying clinical research organisation Emmes from fellow private equity investor Behrman Capital, and agreeing to pay up to $2.45bn to carve out the applied, food and enterprise services businesses of scientific research solutions major PerkinElmer.

The firm, which currently manages more than $37bn of assets, targets high quality leaders in ‘defensive growth’ industry sectors.

