Longreach Group seals deal for ITOCHU’s WCC, eyes IPO within investment period

Asia-based private equity house The Longreach Group has completed an investment into ITOCHU Corp-owned Wellness Communications Corporation.

WCC is a healthcare software-as-a-service and outsourcing company in Japan, established as a venture subsidiary of ITOCHU in 2006.

The company offers health management system software mainly for large enterprises, and medical checkup outsourcing services mainly for corporate health insurance associations.

WCC has revenues of more than JPY10bn ($76m). Longreach said it expects WCC will go to IPO within its investment period.

Longreach focuses on Japan and related Greater China control buyouts in the industrial and technology, consumer related, and business services sectors.

The Firm manages three fund with a combined $2.1bn of committed LP and co-investment capital.

