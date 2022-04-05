Lindsay Goldberg sells specialty paper producer Pixelle to HIG Capital

US private equity major Lindsay Goldberg has agreed to sell speciality paper business Pixelle to HIG Capital.

Lindsay Goldberg launched Pixelle in 2018. The company provides paper for use in areas ranging from books and envelopes to food packaging, cups and straws.

Russell Triedman, managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg, said, “We are very pleased to have partnered with Pixelle’s management to execute on a strategic plan to position the business as a true market leader and partner of choice to its customers.

“We are especially proud to have worked with Pixelle’s management team to advance the company’s sustainability initiatives, including responsible sourcing practices, reduced energy consumption, and the continued development of environmentally friendly products.”

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Last summer Lindsay Goldberg surpassed the $3.3bn mark for its fifth flagship fund, edging nearer to its $4bn goal. It is yet to announce a final close for the vehicle.

The firm collected $3.57bn for its fourth vehicle in 2015, thanks to the backing of a string of US pension funds, with Louisiana Teachers and the State of Wisconsin Investment Board both committing up to $75m to that fund.

Other recent deals from the firm include buying printed circuit boards supplier Summit Interconnect from HCI Equity.

