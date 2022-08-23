KKR teams with GCM Grosvenor to back US renewables developer Arevia Power

Global buyout giant KKR has led what it describes as a “significant structured investment” in US renewable energy developer Arevia Power.

Arevia, a dedicated solar and wind developer founded in 2015, said the new capital would go towards development of new projects throughout the US.

Alternative asset management major GMC Grosvenor also committed capital alongside KKR.

KKR said it was making its investment in Arevia from its managed insurance accounts. The firm has deployed more than $15bn in equity to renewable assets since 2011.

Samuel Mencoff, a director on KKR’s asset-based finance team, said, “Arevia’s experience successfully executing critical development projects and deep network position it at the forefront of the industry amid strong economic and public policy tailwinds.

“We look forward to supporting the company in its efforts to shift toward cleaner sources of energy supply.”

Arevia managing partner Mark Boyadjian added, “Now is a critical time for the energy transition, and we are elated by this milestone that gives us the flexible capital needed and the right partners to expand our solar and wind project pipeline throughout the country in a thoughtful way.

“KKR is an outstanding new strategic partner with deep renewables and infrastructure experience, and GCM Grosvenor is an equally accomplished infrastructure investor who has also been particularly successful in investing in partnership with organized labor groups.

“Together, this platform investment and new relationship with two world-class investment firms will super-charge our development of clean energy solutions while delivering good-paying jobs and leading the way on responsible development.”

The deal comes two months after KKR hit a $2.1bn final close for its first fund dedicated to asset-based finance investments.

KKR Asset-Based Finance Partners will commit capital to privately originated and negotiated credit investments backed by large and diversified pools of financial and hard assets, with attractive risk-adjusted returns, the firm said.

