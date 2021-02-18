KKR says it sees continued UK student housing demand amid £219m sale of five developments to Greystar

Global buyout giant KKR has sold five major student housing developments across the UK to Greystar Real Estate Partners in a £219m deal.

The five developments comprise more than 2,000 units situated in London, Glasgow, Coventry and Bristol.

KKR acquired the five sites in 2018 to develop high-quality, professionally managed accommodation to meet what it said was “structurally growing demand in a market which continues to be underserved by quality options for student housing”.

It said the UK remains one of the leading global destinations for higher education with the benefit of top-ranking universities, with strong forecast growth trends in the university-age demographic in the UK, supported by ongoing demand from international students.

Seb D’Avanzo, managing director in European Real Estate at KKR, said, “These assets have helped to address the growing demand for high-quality accommodation across university hubs in the UK that provide a focus on wellbeing and community for students.

“We continue to see the UK as a strategically significant market for PBSA, with strong projected demand, and will continue to assess future opportunities to acquire and develop quality assets.”

Last year KKR raised $950m for the final close of the second fund in its real estate credit strategy.

The private equity giant closed its debut Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners fund on $1.1bn three years earlier, to target junior tranches of new issue conduit commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

