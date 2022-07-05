KKR-led consortium said to lead bidding for Deutsche Telekom’s tower unit at $20bn valuation

A consortium led by KKR has emerged as the leading candidate to bid for Deutsche Telekom’s wireless tower portfolio, Bloomberg reported quoting people with knowledge of the matter.

The PE firm made the offer last month in conjunction with Global Infrastructure Partners and Stonepeak, valuing the business at €20bn.

A final decision has not yet been made and there are other suitors who are said to be “studying the business” including Vodafone Group, according to the report.

The group was said to beat rival consortiums of Canadian investment frim Brookfield Asset Management and Spain’s Cellnex Telecom which made confirmatory bids.

Investment firm DigitalBridge Group Inc. was said to be evaluating the business according to earlier reports.

KKR was also reported to be in formal talks with Telecom Italia for its potential €10.8bn takeover offer. The firm launched the buyout proposal in November. Together with the net debt of €22.5bn, the deal would value the company at an enterprise value of €33bn.

KKR is reportedly eyeing up to $5bn for its first-ever fund targeting mid-sized businesses in North America.

The firm hauled in $9bn for its flagship North America Fund IX in 2014, before raising $13.9bn for its giant successor vehicle in 2017. It had raised close to $17bn for Fund XIII by November last year.

It surged to an enormous $17bn final close for its latest global infrastructure fund in March, more than twice the amount it collected for its predecessor in the strategy.

KKR raised $121bn of new capital in 2021 according to its latest earnings report, adding a huge amount of dry powder given that the firm invested $73bn last year.

