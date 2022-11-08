KKR eyes huge Indian industrial decarbonisation opportunity with $400m Serentica Renewables investment

Global buyout giant KKR has agreed a $400m investment in Indian decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables.

The company provides complex clean energy solutions for energy-intensive, hard-to-abate industrial businesses, including providing renewable energy solutions through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and working with customers to design their paths to net-zero electricity.

It has entered three long-term PPAs and is in the process of developing about 1,500MW of solar and wind power projects in India.

Pratik Agarwal, director of Serentica Renewables, said, “The world is undergoing a clean energy transition and India is at the forefront of this effort with its ambitious target of 450GW by the year 2030.

“This investment will allow us to leap ahead in our vision of decarbonizing large energy intensive industries and help in reversing climate change.

“This transaction is amongst the largest industrial decarbonization investments in India to date.”

KKR partner Hardik Shah added, “Our investment in Serentica reflects KKR’s confidence in India’s renewables sector and our commitment to advancing the energy transition in India.

“Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably.

“With Serentica, we look to support these companies in their decarbonization objectives.”

KKR makes its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure strategy.

Last week it emerged that KKR had raised nearly $6bn for the first close of its sophomore Asia Pacific-focused infra fund, making it the biggest-ever fund of its type raised in the region.

The new vehicle comes less than two years after KKR raised $3.9bn for its debut fundraise in the strategy, striking its hard cap.

