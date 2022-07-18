KKR, ANZ talks for potential $3bn MYOB buyout are over

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has dropped talks with KKR for the potential A$4.5bn ($3.04bn) buyout of software firm MYOB.

The banking corporation said it “confirmed that it has withdrawn from discussions with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) about a potential acquisition of MYOB” in a statement without further explanation.

MYOB is one of Australia’s leading providers of business management, financial and account solutions for SMEs, enterprise and accounting practice customers.

KKR bought into MYOB in 2019 for A$1.6bn through its Asian Fund III.

KKR closed its third Asia-focused vehicle on $9.3bn in 2017, making it one of the biggest ever funds devoted to the region at the time.

It then went on to raise Asian Fund IV, the biggest private equity fund dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region last year through a $15bn final close.

The firm said Asian Fund IV will pursue opportunities stemming from rising consumption and urbanisation trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs, and consolidation as companies look to optimize their portfolios.

KKR’s previous accounting and business software investments focused on SMEs include Yayoi in Japan, Exact in the Netherlands, Visma in Scandinavia and KiotViet in Vietnam.

