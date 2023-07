Technology and healthcare-focused buyout house Keensight Capital has agreed to acquire a minority stake in e-Attestations, a third-party risk management SaaS platform.

Keensight is investing alongside founder and chairman Emmanuel Poidevin, CEO Pascal Gué and employees.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, France, e-Attestations serves 2,000 clients operating across various industries worldwide, including energy, housing, telecommunications, automotive, retail and the public sector.

e-Attestations differentiates itself through 360-degree coverage of third parties’ risks

enabled by its platform and the high degree of automation with which the data is continuously collected and validated.

Today e-Attestations employs nearly 50 people, featuring the largest and most extensive supplier network within the French TPRM market, with c.400k active suppliers spread across over 140 countries. The Company has grown at c.25% per annum over the past two years and boasts a highly recurring business model with over 90% of total revenues coming from SaaS subscriptions. e-Attestations was also one of the first software providers in France selected for the SecNumCloud security visa, the highest level of security

for sensitive and critical data.

As the ESG regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly demanding, corporate commitments to responsible supply chain management are shaping a growing market. Specifically, monitoring suppliers and ensuring their conformity to ESG regulations and best practices remains crucial.

e-Attestations plays a pivotal role in actively supporting companies to validate ESG compliance, assess and manage sustainability risks (including climate-related matters), and track the performance of value chains, driving

value for all stakeholders involved.

e-Attestations lies at the intersection of Office of the CFO Software, ESG Software and EHS Software, where Keensight has strong sector expertise through past investments in Onventis, Lisam, and Sogelink.

Keensight Capital will support the Company in capturing market share and capitalising on the white space opportunity, assisting with product development, and strengthening its commercial and marketing function.

Keensight Capital will also support the acceleration of e-Attestations’ international development both organically and via acquisitions.

Emmanuel Poidevin, Founder and President stated: “Keensight Capital’s team brings a wealth of experience in investing in European, founder-led, SaaS businesses, making them the ideal partner for eAttestations’ next phase of growth. We are thrilled about this new partnership and look forward to writing the next chapter of e-Attestations’ success together.”

In June, Keensight Capital bought European cybersecurity expert Nomios from fellow private equity house IK Partners. The two deals follow Keensight Capital hiring former JP Morgan tech investment banker Rafe Hafeez as M&A director in May.

