Infra investment major DIF teams with Amber Infra for buyout of Australia’s Rail First

DIF Capital Partners has teamed with Amber Infrastructure Group to buy Australian rail freight leasing company Rail First from Anchorage Capital Partners.

Rail First offers leasing solutions for rolling stock such as locomotives, as well as intermodal and hopper wagons.

DIF said the strength of Rail First’s resilient business model was demonstrated during COVID-19, when major intermodal volumes remained steady.

Willem Jansonius, partner and head of investments for the DIF CIF strategy, said “DIF is delighted to invest in Rail First, as it provides unique access to Australia’s attractive rail leasing market.

“The company is well positioned to partner and grow with its customers.”

The transaction is subject to approval by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, and is expected to close by the end of October.

DIF’s CIF funds, of which DIF CIF III is the latest vintage, target equity investments in small to mid-sized core-plus infrastructure companies in the telecom, energy transition, and transportation sectors.

Dutch-headquartered DIF has about €14bn of assets under management across eleven closed-end infra funds and co-investment vehicles.

