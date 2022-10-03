Huge profit rise at Egyptian retailer B.TECH sees DPI’s 2016 investment pay off

African investment major Development Partners International has sold its stake in Egyptian electronics retailer B.TECH after huge sales and profit increases at the company.

The company, which sells consumer electronics and household appliances, picked up about $33.7m of investment from DPI in 2016 through the firm’s second fund.

DPi said an ambitious plan of digital transformation resulted in sales and profits increasing by 5x and 10x respectively during the firm’s investment period.

Firm partner Sofiane Lahmar said, “We continue to share the view that Egypt is a highly attractive investment destination with significant growth opportunities.

“DPI is proud to have supported Dr Khattab and his team to capture the opportunities in the market and make his vision a reality.

“DPI has worked closely with the company, helping to unlock value through actively supporting its expansion, and drive positive impact for the communities the business operates in.”

