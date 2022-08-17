HR tech player HiBob hits $2.45bn valuation through new Series D round

HR tech developer HiBob has reached a $2.45bn valuation after investors including General Atlantic and Bessemer Venture Partners backed a $150m Series D round for the business.

The new investment round comes just nine months after HiBob raised $150m for its Series C round of funding, and has been fuelled by the company’s sixth consecutive year of triple digit revenue growth.

Anton Levy, managing director and global head of technology investing at General Atlantic, said, “Business leaders of midsize companies understand the mission-critical role a flexible HR technology platform can play in managing their teams.

“As the workforce continues to evolve, Bob provides modules that go beyond core HR – including talent management, workforce planning, and compensation management – helping to augment the employee experience and support customers in retaining top talent.”

Adam Fisher, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners – the first investor in HiBob – added, “HiBob’s ability to grow alongside its largest customers and move with them into new geographies is a remarkable sign of execution.

“We are proud to continue our support for the company with another significant investment from our fund.”

