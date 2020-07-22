Hippo joins unicorn club as VC backing gives company $1.5bn valuation

InsurTech business Hippo has cemented its place in the coveted unicorn club by raising a $150m round at a $1.5bn valuation.

The Series E round was supported by FinTLV Ventures, Ribbit Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group and Innovious Capital.

Hippo said it would use the money to expand its services, recruit new team members an to support a proposed acquisition of insurance carrier Spinnaker Insurance Company. Hippo and Spinnaker have been collaborating since 2017.

It announced the acquisition plans last month, after having previously acquired Sheltr, a platform that helps homeowners take care of their homes, at the end of 2019.

Hippo says its system makes it easier to evaluate homes, using technology like thermal and satellite imagery to monitor changes to a homeowner’s property over time.

The Series E round comes almost a year to the day after Hippo raised its $100m Series D round in 2019.

That round was led by Bond and also enjoyed participations from Comcast Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Fifth Wall, Hillhouse Capital, Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Lennar Corporation, Michael Ovitz, Pipeline Capital, Propel Venture Partners, RPM Ventures, Standard Industries, and Zeev Ventures.

