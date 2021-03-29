HIG Capital buys up SME digital marketing specialist Hibu Group

Alternative asset management giant HIG Capital has agreed to buy SME digital marketing services specialist Hibu Group.

The company provides search, social and display advertising, and search engine optimization for customers across the US, as well as custom website development, listings management, and reputation management.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

HIG managing director Matt Gullen said, “We are delighted to partner with Kevin and the Hibu team.

“We believe there is immense opportunity ahead for Hibu given its strong SMB value proposition, including a best-in-class integrated service offering, differentiated technology, and exceptional customer service.

“The company has established itself as a leader in the industry, and we look forward to working with the team to build upon their success and support continued growth initiatives.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to HIG.

Other recent HIG buyouts include winning a private equity tussle for KPMG’s UK restructuring services division.

HIG beat off reported competition from buyout houses including Epiris, Intermediate Capital Group and Towerbrook Capital Partners.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets