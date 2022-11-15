HIG Capital buys into European generators business Onis Visa

Global alternative investment major HIG Capital has agreed to buy a majority stake in European motor pump and generating set business Onis Visa.

HIG said its investment was in partnership with the Barro family, who founded the Italian company more than 60 years ago and will retain the current management positions in the company.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Onis provides generators across more than 100 countries, for target markets including industrial, construction, healthcare, agriculture, datacenter, telecommunications and large-scale distribution.

Raffaele Legnani, managing director and head of HIG in Italy, said, “We are excited to support the management in the next phase of development, aimed at developing environmentally friendly solutions and aimed at international markets, and we believe we can make a significant contribution to its success, primarily through an acceleration of the strategy of targeted acquisitions that the group has undertaken in the last years.”

Last week HIG made a growth investment in financial services-focused digital and tech business ThoughtFocus.

The company provides tech services and business solutions including product and application development, advisory services and process automation and outsourcing.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets