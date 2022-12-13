Hg seals €1.88bn Transporeon trade sale, three years after buying business from TPG

Software and services-focused private equity major Hg has sealed a €1.88bn sale of transportation management software company Transporeon to trade buyer Trimble.

The deal comes just three years after Hg picked up Germany-based Transporeon from fellow buyout house TPG, in a deal that scored the latter a 2.5x return.

Transporeon provides a cloud-based logistics and transport management platform, aiming to solve freight problems by enabling automation, real-time insights and collaboration on €48bn of annual freight.

Stephan Sieber, CEO at Transporeon, said, “The past three years has significantly accelerated Transporeon forward in our mission to bring transportation in sync with the world.

“Innovation in our products and an expansion of the business has meant we have built a remarkable platform in a rapidly growing sector, with solutions that are in high demand globally.

“This would not have been possible without the software expertise delivered by Hg.”

Hg partner Stefan Margolis added, “We tracked Transporeon for many years, impressed with its globally unique logistics network, solving real supply chain issues in a heavily under-digitized sector.

“It has been a hugely rewarding, working initially with the founders Marc and Martin, and then with Stephan and the team to build on this.

“We’re particularly proud to have enabled several new solutions which have proved immensely valuable to customers and the wider global community, like AI-based analytics and prediction tools to facilitate carbon footprint reduction, whilst also expanding our addressable sector via strategic acquisitions.”

The sale marks the fourth full Hg realisation to a strategic buyer in the last 12 months, having previously sold Medifox to ResMed, Allocate Software to RL Datix and itm8 which merged with AddPro.

Those four deals have contributed to more than $7bn collectively being returned to Hg clients in the last 12 months.

