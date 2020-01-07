Halifax Group buys CAD software, 3D printing business TriMech from McCarthy Capital

Private equity house Halifax Group has bought CAD software, 3D printing and training business TriMech from McCarthy Capital.

TriMech sells sells and services engineering software, 3D printers and consumables, 3D scanners and other engineering and manufacturing-related offerings.

The company partners with providers Dassault Systèmes and Stratasys, among others, throughout the central and eastern US.

Halifax managing director David Bard said, “Engineers across organizations, from global multi-nationals to local firms, are counting on great partners like TriMech to help them employ increasingly complex software applications and products.

“TriMech is filling a crucial need in the knowledge economy, and we are pleased to partner with this impressive TriMech team as they build on their proven approach to ensuring their customers’ success.”

Piper Sandler Companies acted as the exclusive financial advisor for TriMech.

US buyout house Halifax Group struck its $650m hard cap for the final close of its fourth flagship fund two years ago.

The firm initially hoped to raise $550m for the vehicle, but saw strong demand from existing investors.

Halifax specialises in equity recapitalisations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts, investing across industries including outsourced business services, health and wellness and franchising.

