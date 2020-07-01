Gryphon takes majority stake in Microsoft Azure advisory, services provider 3Cloud

San Francisco private equity house Gryphon Investors has completed a majority investment in Microsoft Azure cloud platform advisory and technical services provider 3Cloud.

3Cloud says it aims to guide clients in their journey to adoption and modernization within the Microsoft Azure platform,with offerings including cloud infrastructure establishment, application modernization, data & analytics, DevOps solutions, and cloud managed services.

Gabe Stephenson, a principal in Gryphon’s business services group, said, “Gryphon’s investment in 3Cloud is the outgrowth of our focus on Next Generation IT Services over the past year.

“We are enthusiastic about partnering with 3Cloud, which is favorably positioned in the attractive and fast-growing market of public cloud services and specifically Microsoft Azure.”

Earlier this year Gryphon set its sights on $2.7bn of commitments for its sixth flagship fundraise.

Gryphon hit a $2.1bn hard cap for the final close of its fifth flagship private equity fund last Summer.

That oversubscribed fund was initially targeting $1.5bn, but surpassed both that amount and the $1bn raised for Gryphon Partners IV back in November 2016.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets