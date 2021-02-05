Great Hill Partners investment helps mobile workforce management business BigChange to £100m valuation

Mobile workforce management tech business BigChange has picked up investment from private equity house Great Hill Partners to value the business at £100m.

Great Hill has invested more than £75m in the software-as-a-service company, which was launched in 2013. The company has experienced 50% average year-over-year revenue growth since it was founded.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The company provides field service management technology covering job scheduling, customer invoicing and payments automation, as well as mobile workforce management and client engagement.

The Company’s platform currently serves 1,500 small to enterprise clients spanning more than 20 industries, from plant hire to drainage and waste, and social housing to food service.

Great Hill partner Drew Loucks said, “Unlike niche players that focus on smaller customers and specific sub-verticals, [founder and CEO Martin Port] and his accomplished team have built a flexible, all-in-one platform for field service professionals and operators.

“BigChange’s technology is differentiated not only by its ability to serve commercial and residential clients of nearly any scale or vertical, but also by its award-winning product development and customer service capabilities.”

Tech-focused Great Hill has been targeting mid-market B2B and B2C companies in sectors such as software, FinTech, HealthTech, digital media, eCommerce and internet infrastructure with its flagship funds.

Last year the firm raised $150m for a co-investment fund expected to deploy capital alongside its $2.5bn seventh growth fund.

The buyout house hit the $2.5bn hard cap to close Great Hill Equity Partners VII in 2019, beating its initial $2bn target after just five months on the road.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets