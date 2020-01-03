Graycliff Partners exits HarperLove after six-year hold

Graycliff Partners has sold specialty chemicals provider HarperLove to trade buyer HBM Holdings Company.

Piper Jaffray & Co was the exclusive financial advisor to both parties.

HarperLove provides solutions added to corrugated and paper-based products made by packaging manufacturers.

The firm acquired the North Carolina-based business in April 2014 and after implementing a series of growth initiatives saw HarperLove more than double its profitability.

Graycliff managing partner Duke Punhong said, “HarperLove’s technical and service-oriented expertise has made it a valuable partner to its customers.

“The team has done a tremendous job of expanding the company’s industry leading position.”

Last month, Graycliff hit a $350m hard cap for the final close of its fourth mid-market buyout fund.

The private equity house typically makes control investments in lower middle market companies in the manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution sectors.

