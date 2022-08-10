Graphite Capital exits YSC Consulting after five-year hold

UK mid-market buyout house Graphite Capital has exited YSC Consulting after five years.

YSC provides leadership strategy consulting and advisory services to professional services company. It currently serves over 40 global private equity funds and has worked with roughly 45% of the FTSE 100 and 15% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The firm said YSC has expanded its client base, broadened its range of services and strengthened its international presence during the investment period.

It also supported the company in its digital and data capabilities.

Rachael Baker, partner at Graphite Capital, said, ‘YSC is a best-in-class business with outstanding expertise and a highly differentiated proposition.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Eric Pliner and his team in supporting the firm’s expansion into international markets and strengthening its commercial and technology functions. The business has a great future in a large and fast-growing market.’

Graphite is currently investing out of its £500m Graphite Capital Partners IX fund that it closed in 2018.

It typically backs companies with enterprise values of £30m to £175m.

Its recent investments include exiting scientific animation producer Random42 in a trade deal to The Lockwood Group, buying personalized children’s books publishing platform Wonderbly and scoring a 4.5x return in its second successful sale of car refinishing product manufacturer U-POL last year.

The firm had also made a string of promotion and hiring late last year to boost its capital team. James Markham, Omar Kayat and Humphrey Baker were named senior partners while Zoe Jackson was appointed as investment manager.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets