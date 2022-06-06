Graphite Capital exits scientific animation producer Random42 after five years

UK mid-market buyout house Graphite Capital has exited scientific animation producer Random42 in a trade deal to The Lockwood Group.

Graphite bought into Random42 in 2017 and has since expanded the sales and marketing functions and broadened its client base.

The company produced seven animations for Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutic treatments, receiving more than two million views on YouTube.

Humphrey Baker, senior partner at Graphite Capital, said, “Random42 is a high-quality business with compelling creativity and expertise and a strong management team that has cemented the company’s position as the clear global leader in its field. It has been a pleasure to work with Ben and the team to develop the business which is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the growth opportunities in what is a fast-growing global market.”

Graphite Capital closed its £500m Graphite Capital Partners IX fund in 2018.

Its recent investments include buying personalized children’s books publishing platform Wonderbly and scoring a 4.5x return in its second successful sale of car refinishing product manufacturer U-POL last year.

The firm had also made a string of promotion and hiring late last year to boost its capital team. James Markham, Omar Kayat and Humphrey Baker were named senior partners while Zoe Jackson was appointed as investment manager.

