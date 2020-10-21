Graphite Capital buys up engineering, software testing services specialist Ten10 from Livingbridge

Graphite Capital has backed the management buy-out of engineering and software testing services provider Ten10 from fellow private equity house Livingbridge.

The company aims to help customers manage the commercial and financial risks involved in developing, implementing, upgrading and integrating software, to enable them to comply with regulatory change, support business growth, increase customer satisfaction or reduce costs.

Its clients include organisations across the financial services, retail, legal and public sectors.

Livingbridge established Ten10 in 2015 by acquiring and merging Centre4Testing and The Test People.

In the two years to April 2020 revenues at the company have increased by 28% to more than £26m.

Graphite partner Humphrey Baker said, “The company has a strong position in its market, with exciting organic growth prospects driven by an increasing demand for automation skills and the continuing growth of software development as companies seek to become more technology-enabled.”

The firm is currently investing out of its £500m-plus Graphite Capital Partners IX fund.

