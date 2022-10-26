General Atlantic buys Iron Park Capital Partners to establish credit division

Global growth equity firm General Atlantic has agreed to acquire global investment manager Iron Park Capital Partners to create General Atlantic Credit (GA Credit).

GA Credit will expand and enhance the firm’s ability to provide creative capital solutions to high-quality companies that need a strategic partner.

Iron Park CEO and founder Tripp Smith will be the CEO of the new GA Credit business.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Iron Park currently offers a selection of credit solutions. Its investment offerings include funds that invest in both the public and private credit markets, including Atlantic Park, a joint venture formed with General Atlantic in 2020.

Atlantic Park offers structured equity and debt financing to businesses around the world that require capital to support M&A, refinancing, recapitalisation and growth initiatives.

It has deployed a total of $2.2bn to 13 companies.

General Atlantic chairman and CEO Bill Ford said, “We believe that Iron Park’s experience in public and private credit strategies, combined with General Atlantic’s global platform and sector expertise, creates a distinct advantage.

“Over the course of our partnership with Tripp and Iron Park, we have developed a deep mutual respect, and our global teams together have originated many exciting opportunities to provide strategic capital solutions to a broad set of companies. We are confident that GA Credit will stand out as an attractive product to businesses looking for active support, while also creating new offerings for investors looking to optimise their portfolios.”

