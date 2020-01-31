Frontenac leverages transforming US education sector with XanEdu buyout

Chicago private equity house Frontenac has made school and higher education course materials provider XanEdu its latest platform investment.

The company provides customised course materials and curricula to over 1,800 institutions through a content library of about eight million items.

XanEdu CEO John DeBoer said, “The world of education is in the midst of a massive transformation, fueled by growing educator demand for more customized content solutions.

“As the popularity of personalisation grows – and open educational resources further become mainstream – our platform has filled a critical need for states, districts, and institutions working to create more efficient, effective, and engaging experiences for learners.”

“This new partnership with Frontenac and the access to strategic insight and capital will be valuable in executing our ambitious growth plans in 2020 and beyond.”

Frontenac closed its eleventh flagship private equity fund on its $325m hard cap in 2017, after only six months of fundraising.

Frontenac’s Fund XI was $75m greater than its predecessor vehicle, which it closed in 2014. The firm has been using the fund to focusing on lower mid-market buyouts in the consumer, industrial and services industries.

Honigman served as legal counsel to Frontenac on the XanEdu transaction. Dickinson Wright served as legal counsel and East Wind Advisors acted as financial advisor to XanEdu.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets