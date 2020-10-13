FPE Capital makes MaxContact latest investment from sophomore fund

Software and services-focused private equity house FPE Capital has picked contact centre business MaxContact as the latest deal from its second fund.

MaxContact, a contact centre-as-a-service platform, joins fellow SaaS investments Questionmark, Masstech and Kallik in FPE’s portfolio.

FPE’s investment marks the first outside investment in the business and sees a full exit for the founder family shareholders.

David Barbour, Managing Partner at FPE, said, “Our expertise is focused on investing in companies operating in large markets that are experiencing change, where we can help the management team to accelerate their growth rate.

“The case for brands to improve their customers’ experience and scale their own operations by moving to a cloud-native solution such as MaxContact’s is proven.”

FPE, which spun out of Stonehage Fleming, raised £101m for its debut fund in October 2017.

The firm was eyeing a similar amount for its sophomore fund, which it closed last year.

