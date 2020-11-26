Forge Capital Partners picks plant-based food startup Mother Raw as latest portfolio investment

Forage Capital Partners has led a $6.1m financing round for Canada’s Mother Raw, a maker of plant-based dressings, marinades, dips, condiments and quesos.

Export Development Canada also took part in the investment round, as did existing investor Whitecap Venture Partners.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Mother Raw said the new capital will help it expand its distribution footprint, increase R&D efforts for new product innovation, and amplify marketing and sales initiatives.

Sales for Mother Raw have grown 247% in the last year, and the company’s products are now sold in more than 1,600 new US retailers including Target, Whole Foods and Meijer.

Forage Capital partner Jim Taylor said, “We were thoroughly impressed by the depth and accomplishments of the Mother Raw management team and their plans for the future, even more so during this very challenging time for most businesses.

“We’re delighted to invest in Mother Raw during a critical time in the company’s development and are looking forward to being a part of their continued success.”

Forage Capital Partners is a Canadian agriculture and food investor, which has managed over $500m in commitments to the industry over the last 18 years.

Whitecap Venture Partners is a Toronto based early stage venture capital firm investing in high growth companies across ICT, medtech and food/foodtech.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets