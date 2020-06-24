Event management software company Aventri confident of post-Covid-19 rebound, gets new HGGC, Level Equity investment

Event management software business Aventri has closed a strategic growth equity round with current private equity investors HGGC and Level Equity.

The capital will fuel Aventri’s strategic growth initiatives, the company said, including investments in core product development, expansion of its virtual and hybrid event platform and go-to-market efforts.

Company CEO Jim Sharpe said, “The continued partnership with HGGC and Level Equity demonstrates the growing confidence among investors and market participants that B2B meetings and events will return at record levels in 2021./

“While our industry has been heavily impacted by COVID-19, at Aventri, we are committed to continually investing in software and services that meet our customers’ needs today and in the future.”

Aventri recently announced the launch of its Virtual Event Platform, but the company said global enterprises, tradeshow companies, and associations continue to demonstrate their confidence and commitment to live meetings as the market rebounds.

HGGC partner John Block said, “Over the past three years, we have seen Aventri expand its global footprint by developing and investing in solutions that enhance the event experience for organizations.

“We’re confident that with this additional investment, Aventri will continue to not only address the current needs of the market, but also innovate toward the future of the industry to win market share and drive value for enterprises.

“Aventri’s Virtual Event Platform is a terrific example of the commitment to innovation that we’re excited to support.”

AltAssets revealed in December that mid-market US private equity firm HGGC was back in the fundraising market eyeing up to $2.25bn for its latest vehicle.

Hitting that total, which was revealed in a US securities filing, would see the firm significantly outdo the $1.84bn on which it closed Fund III in 2016.

HGGC smashed its initial $1.5bn target for the oversubscribed Fund III, hitting its $1.75bn hard cap less than six weeks after its launch.

