Entrepreneurial Equity Partners picks up garlic bread distributor Furlani Foods

Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on the food and consumer packaged goods industries has bought into garlic bread specialist Furlani Foods.

Furlani has been doing business for almost 30 years, distributing garlic breads to North American retailers and foodservice operators.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

e2p partner Ryan Schweet said, “Furlani represents decades of tradition and quality as a supplier of branded and private label frozen garlic breads in North America.

“We are excited to partner with Jonathan Kawaja and the entire Furlani team. Garlic-based frozen specialty breads is a solid, growing category, and we believe Furlani holds a strong, reputable position in the space.

“Jonathan and the entire management team have led Furlani to the forefront of the category and have successfully fostered a collective, collaborative corporate culture.”

e2p closed its inaugural fund on $423m in May 2021. The fund has been targeting investments in companies across the food and CPG sectors, with a focus on businesses with at least $50m of revenue.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets