EHP sells West Dermatology to Sun Capital after doubling number of clinics

Enhanced Healthcare Partners has sold US-based West Dermatology to fellow private equity house Sun Capital Partners after a six-year hold.

The company, the largest provider of dermatology services in the Western US, treats medical conditions such as acne, alopecia and psoriasis, as well as offering cosmetic procedures including botox, chemical peels and laser hair removal.

West doubled its number of clinics under EHP’s ownership, acquiring 22 practices and completing a string of organic expansion initiatives.

EHP said it was initially attracted to the sector given a rising patient need for skin-related care, as well as a general lack of quality physician access in the targeted geographies.

Samarth Chandra, general partner at EHP, said, “We had a strong game plan at the outset of our partnership.

“[Company CEO Chris Kane], along with the senior members of our clinical team and management team, did an exceptional job executing on our strategy of building a regional leader in the sector.

“We built an infrastructure that allowed physicians to focus on patient care, culture and quality that was sustainable as the business expanded and integrated other practices.

“We always viewed our organizational aptitude as central in our ability to drive the physician and patient experience.”

Sun Capital managing director Dan Florian added, “West Dermatology is a true strategic platform that benefits from a carefully assembled portfolio of best-in-class providers, a strong management team prepared to execute an ambitious growth strategy, great strategic payor relationships, and a deep bench of dermatologists recognized as clinical thought leaders.”

Last September EHP raised $300m for a new private equity fund targeting mid-market healthcare businesses.

The New York-based firm says it has access to $600m in total equity to invest, targeting founder and entrepreneur-led businesses in North America with enterprise values of between $50m and $250m.

Target segments include physician services, pharma services, payor services and healthcare technology.

AltAssets reported last July that Sun Capital had pulled in at least $2.3bn for its seventh flagship buyout fund, beating its initial $2.2bn target.

The firm made its first deal using that vehicle in October by picking up Italian washing machine window and glass tableware business Vetrerie Riunite.

