ECI Partners buys BCN Group, seals full exit for Beech Tree Private Equity

UK private equity house ECI Partners has invested in managed IT service provider BCN Group to seal a full exit for Beech Tree Private Equity.

The company supports more than 1,000 clients with their business-critical technology across cloud, security, software and telecoms.

BCN has completed five strategic acquisitions since 2018, significantly expanding its capabilities and customer reach, it said.

ECI Partner Mark Keeley said, “BCN Group is a fantastic business that puts the customer at the heart of its organisation.

“The rising importance of IT, digital transformation and cloud adoption, combined with BCN’s fantastic customer reputation, means that BCN is incredibly well positioned to further expand its capability, geographical presence and customer offering both organically and through M&A.”

Adam Rudd, partner at Beech Tree Private Equity, added, “It has been a fantastic journey working alongside the BCN team and together we have built a business that we can all be proud of.

“When we backed them in 2018, we could see the potential to create a market leading Microsoft partner capable of supporting the entirety of a customer’s digital transformation journey.

“Through an alignment of our shared vision and a focused execution of our organic and M&A strategy, we have achieved what we set out to do.”

