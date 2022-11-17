Dominus Capital exits L2 Brands to Sentinel Capital after tripling size of business in four years

Dominus Capital, a business services and light manufacturing-focused investor, has exited collegiate, leisure and corporate hat and clothing company L2 Brands.

The firm created L2 in 2018 through the buyout and merger of Legacy Athletica and League Collegiate Outfitters, before later bolting-on One Coast.

Dominus founding managing partner said L2 more than tripled in size during its ownership. Fellow private equity house Sentinel Capital Partners was the buyer.

Ashish Rughwani, founding partner at Dominus, added, “After completing the merger of League Collegiate Wear and Legacy in 2018, we collectively worked on cementing the company’s market leadership in licensed apparel and headwear.

“In addition to realizing revenue and cost synergies from this merger, L2 Brands significantly expanded its product portfolio, developed several new channels and customers, and bolstered its near shore manufacturing capabilities in El Salvador, improving lead times and manufacturing flexibility while augmenting sustainable and responsible business practices.”

AltAssets revealed in 2020 that Dominus had pulled in more than $350m towards its third investment fund, putting it well on the way to a lowered fund goal of $525m.

The firm filed to raise up to $750m for Dominus Capital Partners III the preceding summer, with Credit Suisse Securities listed as the placement agent.

Dominus has not made a public announcement since detailing a final close of the vehicle.

The firm closed Fund II closed on its $400m hard cap back in 2016, having originally targeted $350m.

