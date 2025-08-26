Deal Roundup: Thoma Bravo makes $2bn deal for Verint, Fruition Partners acquires sports merchandise business The Memory Company

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire Verint, a CX automation company that offers AI solutions to automate customer engagement, in a deal worth $2bn. The all-cash transaction sees Verint’s common shareholders receiving $20.50 per share, an 18% premium on the company’s 10-day weighted average share price. Thoma Bravo partner Mike Hoffmann said, “Verint’s market leading CX Automation platform, enterprise customer base and talented employees position it well to shape the future of customer experience with AI as part of the Thoma Bravo portfolio.”

Fruition Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, has acquired The Memory Company (TMC), a producer and licensee of sports and consumer-branded merchandise. Fruition is acquiring TMC from founder Charles Sizemore, who will remain as a significant investor. The size of the transaction was not revealed. The company, founded in 1998, specialises in high-quality drinkware and home décor products, with agreements spanning teams across the NFL, MLB and NCAA. Fruition Partners partner and co-founder Mac Hampden said, “In concert with Charles, we have identified numerous actionable growth initiatives and potential add-ons with adjacent products, expansionary retail channels, and additional licenses.”

FalconPoint Partners, which targets American middle market companies, has acquired SMS, a provider of outsourced steel mill services. FalconPoint said it has committed $500m to support company’s growth and development of new and existing customer sites. SMS offers environmental services and scrap and slag management to steel mills within the US, Europe and South America. Andrew Singer, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at FalconPoint, added, “SMS is a singular player in this sector, driving industry-leading growth while also investing meaningfully in its sustainability practices and safety infrastructure. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity to invest in the qualities that have made SMS a unique, high-performing business, while leveraging our capital and operational expertise to support the business in capturing significant upside potential.”