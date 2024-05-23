Deal Roundup: KPS buys Tate & Lyle ingredients arm, Lightview sells CyberSheath

KPS Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Tate & Lyle‘s remaining 49.7% ownership interest in Primary Products Investments for $350m. Primient produces corn-derived products which are used in carbonated beverages, confectionary products, packaging applications and animal feed. The company employs about 1,800 people across six manufacturing facilities in the US and Brazil.

Lightview Capital has sold CyberSheath, a managed services partner for the US defense industrial base, to BV Investment Partners. The company, founded in 2012, helps sub-contractors comply with complex Department of Defense cybersecurity regulations. Lightview acquired CyberSheath in 2021.

Cresta Fund Management has made a controlling investment in Ocean Pacific, a developer of compressed natural gas and alternative energy fueling stations. OP provides engineering, design and construction services to third-party CNG station operators and, with Cresta’s investment, will expand its capabilities and begin to commercialize and operate their own fueling stations to accelerate the decarbonization of the transportation industry.