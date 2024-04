Automation is almost inescapable. The use of AI to streamline processes and aid work efficiency is billed as changing the nature of work forever. But has the private equity world caught up with this innovation? Stanley Capital’s new chief growth officer Amber Hilkene doesn’t think so. She argues GPs are lagging behind in what they could achieve if they embraced automated technologies. AltAssets spoke to Hilkene about her firm’s unique AI-driven research tool SCP Digital, how to withstand market shocks and what investors want in a GP.