Darktrace share price soars as Thoma Bravo enters talks to take company private

UK cybersecurity business Darktrace has seen its share price soar after it emerged US buyout house Thoma Bravo has begun talks to take the company private.

Darktrace’s market capitalisation has surged to about £3.6bn after it revealed the approach in a regulatory filing.

The company’s shares are now trading at about 536 pence each, a huge jump on the 414 pence per share value from the start of this week.

Darktrace’s share price had previously soared to around 515 pence in February following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but had slumped back to 287 pence per share by the beginning of July.

Jefferies and Lazard are advising Darktrace on the takeover bid. Thoma Bravo has until September 12 to make a formal offer or end its pursuit.

In April this year Thoma Bravo agreed to sell cybersecurity business Barracuda Networks to buyout giant KKR.

Thoma Bravo is currently in the market raising its fifteenth flagship fund, and has collected a $100m commitment from PennSERS and up to $150m from the Texas County & District Retirement System. The firm closed its $17.8bn-Fund XIV vehicle in 2020.

It also raised $3.9bn for its third Discover Fund in late 2020, at the same time as closing Fund XIV.

Earlier this month it reached a deal to take Ping Identity private at a $2.8bn enterprise value.

