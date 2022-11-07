CVC said to offer £1.5bn for IWG digital arm Instant Group

Private equity major CVC Capital Partners has reportely made a £1.5bn offer for office rental specialist IWG‘s digital division Instant Group.

Sky News reported the move, saying Instant Group chief Tim Rodber had been marketing the business to a number of private equity firms in recent weeks “following a string of unsolicited approaches”.

Other buyout firms have also approacged IWG about the business, it added.

Instant Group was combined with IWG’s digital assets business in March this year.

Recent deals from CVC have included agreeing to acquire 50% of Gridspertise, a smart grid OEM serving electricity infrastructure operators.

