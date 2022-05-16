CVC in talks for A$20bn Brambles takeover, potentially biggest PE deal in the country

Australian logistics company Brambles has confirmed it is in talks with CVC Capital Partners for a potential takeover. The deal could lead the company to a A$20bn valuation according to earlier reports.

Shares of Brambles jumped as much as 13.3% to an eight-month high despite Brambles noting specifically in an announcement that the “engagement is preliminary, incomplete and there has been no formal proposal received from CVC”.

There is also no certainty that a binding proposal will be proceeded by CVC.

European private equity giant CVC Capital Partners has pushed back a planned $20bn-targetting stock market listing earlier in the month due to market turmoil. The buyout group told analysts that it expects its initial public offering to take place in autumn or early 2023

It was reportedly set to launch its latest Asia fund in April targeting at least $6bn – well above the $4.5bn it collected for its predecessor vehicle.

CVC previously breezed past its $4bn target for CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific V, which it closed in 2020, and easily outdid the $3.5bn it gathered for Asia Pacific Fund IV in 2014.

Recent deals done by the firm in Asia include agreeing to buy Affin Hwang Asset Management, one of Malaysia’s leading asset management ﬁrms.

CVC hauled in €21.3bn for a final close of its eighth flagship fund in July last year, smashing its initial €17.5bn target.

