CVC Capital eyes potential Aesop takeover, company could sell for £1.5bn

Private equity giant CVC Capital Partners is reportedly eyeing a takeover of skincare brand Aesop in a deal which could value the business at up to £1.5bn.

Trade buyers Shiseido and L’Occitane are also circling the business according to the Mail on Sunday, which cited unnamed sources.

It cited analysts as saying Aesop could be sold for between £1bn and £1.5bn.

The company was launched in 1987 by hairdresser Dennis Paphitis, and was sold to Body Shop and Avon owner Natura & Co in 2012.

Aesop provides skin, hair and body products as well as personal and home fragrances.

Celebrity fans of the business include Australian actress Margot Robbie.

