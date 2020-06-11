Cloud security business TitanHQ gets backing from UK private equity house Livingbridge

Mid-market UK private equity house Livingbridge has bought into fast-growing global cloud security business TitanHQ using its £334m third Enterprise Fund.

TitanHQ provides managed service providers and businesses with web filtering, email security and email archiving solutions, and currently serves businesses including Virgin, O2, Pepsi, ViaSat and Datto.

Livingbridge investment team member Nick Holder said, “We are delighted to be partnering with TitanHQ, a uniquely positioned business with a well-differentiated product portfolio operating in a fast-growing, attractive market that is benefiting from strong macro tailwinds.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for Titan HQ to accelerate its growth trajectory over the coming years and we look forward to working closely with the management team to fulfil the company’s potential.

“Their focus and dedication to the MSP community is completely aligned with our strategy.”

Livingbridge scored a hefty fund size increase through the £334m final close of Enterprise 3, its latest small-cap investment fund, last October.

The fund is more than 50 per cent bigger than the 2015-vintage Livingbridge Enterprise 2, which closed on its £220m hard cap.

In January this year Livingbridge reinvested in Sykes Holiday Cottages, just three months after selling the business to Vitruvian Partners.

The firm first invested in Sykes at the start of 2015, when the company managed 5,000 properties across the UK and Ireland.

