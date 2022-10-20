CIVC follows massive client growth at Magna Legal Services with sale to Odyssey Investment Partners

Veteran buyout house Odyssey Investment Partners has agreed to buy litigation support services provider Magna Legal Services from CIVC Partners.

The deal comes four years after CIVC picked up Magna, and follows huge growth at the business.

At the time of CIVC’s buyout Magna provided litigation support services to more than 2,000 law firms and corporations across the US. That number has now risen to more than 13,000, with the addition of services for insurance carriers and government agencies.

The company provides court reporting, translation, videography, records retrieval, jury evaluation and consulting, graphic design and trial presentation services.

Odyssey managing partner Jeff Moffett said, “Magna is a compelling opportunity to build on Odyssey’s successful history of investing in network-based and outsourced business services companies.

“The company provides vital services to the litigation process, the demand for which is steady, predictable, and typically uncorrelated to economic cycles.

“Magna has a proven ability to generate growth in excess of the market as a result of its professional and entrepreneurial culture, cross-selling capabilities, and impressive track record of executing strategic acquisitions.

“We view Magna as an exceptional business to build a unique legal services platform, and we look forward to partnering with this experienced leadership team to help them achieve their growth ambitions.”

CIVC partner Scott Schwartz added, “CIVC is proud to have been a part of Magna’s success over the past four years, during which time the company delivered above-market organic growth, completed six accretive add-on acquisitions, and added new service lines.

“We expect many years of continued success for Magna.”

