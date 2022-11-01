Cinven seals $720m TaxAct buyout to combine with portfolio business Drake Software

Private equity major Cinven has agreed a $720m buyout of TaxAct, which will be merged with the firm’s existing portfolio business Drake Software.

TaxAct provides digital, do-it-yourself tax filing assistance software and services. Drake, which Cinven bought last year, provides professional tax preparation software, servicing more than 70,000 tax offices throughout the US.

Cinven partner Chris Good said, “Since investing in Drake in 2021, Cinven has set out to support the company’s growth plans, including expanding its presence in the professional tax preparation market, renewing its technology platform and enhancing its product offerings for the benefit of Drake’s tax professional customers.

“The addition of TaxAct’s consumer tax preparation platform will further strengthen Drake’s capabilities to anticipate and serve the needs of all types of customers as today’s tax landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated.”

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

Cinven is currently believed to be eyeing up to $12bn for its eighth flagship fundraise. The firm picked up a €260m commitment from NYSCRF last month.

Cinven previously raced to a €10bn hard cap close for its seventh flagship fund in May 2019, after less than four months in the market.

