Charlesbank Captial buys into TA, Vista Equity-backed ERP specialist Aptean

Charlesbank Capital is the latest private equity firm to buy in to enterprise resource planning business Aptean.

TA Associates, which bought into the company early last year, will increase its investment alongside Charlesbank’s backing, the firm said.

Vista Equity Partners is also a backers of the company, having bought into the business in 2012.

Aptean provides ERP, supply chain and compliance applications to more than 4,100 enterprise clients across more than 50 countries.

Key industries for the company include both process and discrete manufacturing, as well as distribution.

Charlesbank said it was investing in Aptean during a rapid growth phase for the software company, which has almost doubled revenues in the past 15 months.

Hythem El-Nazer, a managing director at TA Associates, said, “Since making our investment in Aptean in April of 2019, the business has accelerated its growth through continued innovation in new applications and strategic acquisitions.

“Aptean’s significant investment in cloud applications has led to an almost 100% growth in SaaS bookings over the last 36 months, providing significant tailwinds for the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlesbank as a new investment partner, and are excited to make a further growth capital investment in Aptean, solidifying our commitment to its future.”

Hiren Mankodi, managing director at Charlesbank, added, “Now is the perfect time to invest in Aptean, joining TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners to accelerate the company’s growth.

“Aptean’s strong brand, rapid expansion, industry-specific solutions and forward-looking strategy have made it a clear success story in enterprise software over the past several years.”

