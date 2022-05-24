Centre Capital buys back seafood restaurant business Captain D’s from Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel Capital Partners has sold seafood quick-service restaurant chain Captain D’s back to fellow private equity house Centre Partners.

The deal comes five years after Sentinel picked up the business from Centre, which had bought into Captain D’s in 2013.

The fish and seafood specialist boasts 545 restaurants throughout the southeast and midwest US.

Bruce Pollack, managing partner of Centre Partners, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Phil Greifeld and this experienced executive team once again.

“With its differentiated menu of craveable seafood, Captain D’s provides a unique value proposition to its customers.

“We look forward to supporting Phil and the team as they seek to significantly expand the business.”

Previous Sentinel restaurant investments have included Fazoli’s, Checkers Drive-in Restaurants, Newk’s Eatery and Huddle House.

The firm specialises in backing established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80m, in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

