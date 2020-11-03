Castik Capital taps newly-closed €1.25bn Fund II for Customs Support buyout

European private equity house Castik Capital has agreed to buy customs broker Customs Support from Mentha Capital and Park Ventures.

Oscar Driessen from Park Ventures and the management team will make a reinvestment in the transaction alongside the EPIC II fund managed by Castik, which it closed last week on €1.25bn.

Customs Support provides import, export, and transit documentation as well as fiscal representation, VAT services, consultancy, and border services such as assistance with application for permits and degasification of containers.

The business has made 18 acquisitions in the past years as part of a hectic buy-and-build strategy, which Castik said it aims to continue.

Gijs Botman, partner of Mentha Capital, said, “Customs Support has grown from a Rotterdam-based business to become a leading independent customs broker in Northern Europe.

“After successfully completing and integrating 18 acquisitions and preparing for a digital future, the company is now ready for a new growth phase.

“We had a fantastic journey and are bit sad to go separate ways. We are however confident that Castik Capital is the right partner to support their ambitions going forward.”

Castik raised €1bn for its debut EPIC fund in 2015, reaching it hard cap for what was one of the biggest first-time private equity fundraises on the continent.

