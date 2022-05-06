CarVal Investors buys into Stonehenge Growth Capital-backed solar developer Verogy

Investment management major CarVal Investors has bought a minority stake in solar developer Verogy.

The firm said the deal creates a pool of capital available for the development and ownership of 500MW of solar projects.

Stonehenge Growth Capital, a provider of venture capital, private equity and mezzanine debt and Verogy’s pre-seed equity investor, will retain a significant equity stake in the firm.

CarVal principal Jerry Keefe said, “We have evaluated several solar development platforms over the years.

“The two driving factors that made this investment in Verogy attractive to CarVal were the management team’s significant experience developing projects, and their ‘ownership mentality,’ as indicated by their desire to maintain a meaningful ownership percentage in the business.

“We are excited to continue to expand on Verogy’s already impressive growth trajectory.”

CarVal has about $14bn in assets under management across corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets.

Last year the firm hauled in $3.6bn for its latest Credit Value Fund, exceeding its hard cap by 20%.

