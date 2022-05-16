Carlyle said to near $4bn buyout of US defence contractor ManTech

Private equity giant Carlyle is reportedly in advanced talks to buy US defense contractor ManTech International Corp at a valuation of about $4bn.

Mantech, which provides contracting services for the intelligence community, the Pentagon and other government agencies, employs about 9,400 people.

The company currently has a market cap of about $3.36bn. Bloomberg, which reported the potential takeover, said a deal could be announced as soon as this week.

Carlyle is believed to be looking to raise up to $27bn for its latest flagship buyout fund, which would make it the biggest buyout vehicle ever.

Other recent deals from Carlyle include agreeing to buy NSM Insurance Group from White Mountains Insurance at a valuation of $1.775bn.

The firm hit a $4.6bn hard cap close for its second credit opportunities fund last month, smashing its initial $3.5bn target.

